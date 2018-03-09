Super Smash Bros. for Switch leads the Nintendo Direct's many game reveals

At the end of 2017, we didn't really know what games we'd be seeing on the Nintendo Switch in 2018. But the outlook has brightened considerably since then!

Nintendo rolled out some announcements in a Nintendo Direct stream in January, followed by the reveal of the Nintendo Labo kits – and now we've had another even larger Nintendo Direct stream today with loads more games inbound. Many are ports from other platforms, both recent and past, but they'll probably find happy homes on the super-hot Switch this year.

Didn't catch the stream? Here are the biggest revelations for Switch (and even 3DS) owners.