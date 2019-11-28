Get a free PS4 with FIFA 20 or 32-inch TV when you buy the Sony Xperia 5

With any new smartphone, networks are starting to bundle cool gadgets in their contracts, to really give you an enticing reason to buy. Over the years, we’ve seen the likes of free headphones and Chromebooks - but EE is offering one of the best freebies we’ve ever seen…
A free PS4 with FIFA 20 or 32-inch HD Smart TV when you buy the Sony Xperia 5.
And this is not just the console - it comes complete with a spare controller and 12-months of Playstation Plus (a grand total of £364).
As you can probably tell from our 5-star review, we’re pretty big fans of the Xperia 5. With its class-leading video capture capabilities, premium look and feel (especially with the seriously impressive 21:9 ratio screen) and the long battery life. It makes for one of the best content consumption machines out there.
And the only way it can get better? With these two massive deals for Black Friday.
Free PS4 + FIFA 20 Bundle with Vodafone (save £648)
Not only do you get a nice freebie on the side, but you can also save nearly £700 on this beast of a deal!
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total Cost of ownership: £873 (24-month contract)
Free 32-inch Smart TV with O2 (save £359)
Not only can you get a free telly worth £259 with this deal, O2 are also knocking an extra £100 off the contract too!
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Access to O2 Priority
Total cost of ownership: £1435.16 (36-month contract)
How do I claim the TV?
Rather than have you scroll through the specific steps to bag yourself the free telly, we thought it only fair that we do the homework for you. Simply pop on over to this website once you've got your phone and enter your IMEI number. Follow the steps, show your proof of purchase and the TV is yours.
But make sure you claim now and don't forget about it, as Sony will stop taking claims by the 24th of January 2020.