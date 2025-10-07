Stuff

You’ll want to snag this massive capacity microSD card in Prime Big Deals Days

1.5TB on something smaller than your thumbnail for less than ever

Connor Jewiss
Whether you’re a Nintendo Switch die-hard, Steam Deck convert or a newcomer to the handheld games console scene, I’m certain you’ll have cautiously checked your available storage at some point. Usually after clicking the download button on a new, SSD-sapping blockbuster. If that sounds familiar, this Prime Big Deals Days offer might be a must-have.

Right now, the SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB microSD card is discounted by a hefty 36%, which nudges the price under £100. On Amazon UK, one of these would usually set you back £149, but can currently be snapped up for 40% at a much lower £90. US shoppers miss out on this deal, but can get their hands on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB microSD card for $120 instead of $158.

That’s about as cheap as removable flash storage gets, and is a whole lot simpler than taking your Steam Deck OLED apart to install an NVMe SSD. Nintendo Switch 2 owners can go to town on the Nintendo eShop without worrying about filling up their storage, too.

Each card includes a microSD to SD card adapter, meaning any mirrorless camera owners can buy one and give their cam a cavernous capacity. Just make sure your device can support cards that big. 2TB is usually the limit, but it’s better to be safe than end up with a memory stick you can’t use.

This Prime-exclusive deal is from a reputable brand and fulfilled by Amazon. So, you don’t have to worry about getting ripped off by fake cards that claim to be high capacity, when in fact they can barely hold a ROM of the original Super Mario.

If you’ve already blitzed your credit card on other Prime Day purchases, don’t worry. The 512GB version SanDisk Ultra can be had for a just under $35/£30. A dinky discount means you can score this memory card for $32 on Amazon US rather than $35. Or, on Amazon UK you can grab this once £36 card for just £30.

