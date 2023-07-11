Save 40% with this Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch deal

Cambridge Audio has taken a sledgehammer to the price of its latest pair of true wireless earphones, just in time for Prime Day. The Melomania Touch was previously on sale on Amazon US for $100, but can now be snapped up for $60. Over at Amazon UK they were retailing for £100, but are now available for £60.

Effectively a redesigned successor to the excellent Melomania 1 buds, this latest generation arrived in early 2021 with a significantly extended battery life, touch-sensitive controls and a more ear-friendly shape, which should make all-day listening a whole lot more comfortable. Especially once you’ve experimented with the bundled silicone fins and ear tips, which have 18 different combinations and so should suit all ears.

They use 7mm drivers made from tough but lightweight graphene, and have a unique High Performance Audio Mode which swaps to Class A/B amplification – the same sort found in the firm’s CX Hi-Fi amps. It uses more power, but you should still be able to squeeze seven hours from the buds themselves, and a further 40 from the compact charging case.

They also play nicely with Cambridge Audio’s overhauled smartphone companion app, with options to customise the sonic profile, sound a chime in case you’ve misplaced them, and activating the Transparency mode. These aren’t active noise cancelling ‘buds, but the in-ear design should deliver plenty of passive sound isolation.

Previous Melomania models made regular appearances on Prime Day and Black Friday sales charts, so we’re expecting this latest offer to be similarly popular. They were previously reduced to £80 for Black Friday 2022, so this represents the biggest price cut we’ve seen to date.

