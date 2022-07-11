Samsung’s Prime Day deals all about the buds: over 50% off Galaxy Buds Pro and Live

If you’re looking to pick up a new pair of earbuds, you’re in luck this fine Prime Day. Samsung has slashed the price on both its premium Galaxy Buds Pro and older Galaxy Buds Live in a UK-exclusive deal.

The Buds Pro deal will save you a whopping 55%/£120 off Samsung’s premium earbuds offering. You can grab the earbuds at this massive saving in the White and Violet colour options this Amazon Prime Day.

With Samsung’s premium earbuds, the company promises the best active noise-cancelling of any wireless earbuds available. You’ll also find IPX7 water resistance, 360-degree audio with head tracking, and around five hours of battery life. Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The Buds Live deal will save you an equally impressive 61%/£110 off the older earbuds from the tech giant. You can grab the buds at this bargain price in Mystic Black, Mystic Blue, or Mystic Bronze. The colours might be mystical, but the savings aren’t.

Despite being a slightly older model, the Galaxy Buds Live still offer a solid all-round experience, scoring 3 stars out of 5 in our review. The jellybean-esque earbuds offer active noise-cancelling, up to 4.5 hours of battery life, and basic sound that’ll get you by. Compare these to the base-model AirPods (3rd generation) or Pixel Buds A-Series.

With such a huge saving on the Galaxy Buds Pro, the premium offering is surely the way to go. For the extra £30 you’ll get newer earbuds, longer battery life, better sound, better noise-cancelling, and new features. It’s a no-brainer. Whatever way you decide to go, you’ll still be bagging a massive saving!