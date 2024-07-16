Got a gaming PC? You shouldn’t miss these Razer Prime Day discounts

Razer has a great track record of delivering top-tier gaming gear – but not always at great prices. That has changed during this year’s Prime Day sale, with huge discounts across a range of PC and console accessories. Some of the highlights are more than 50% off, with big reductions across the range.

Want to play on the move, but have a budget that won’t stretch to a gaming laptop? The Razer Edge Android streaming handheld can be had for just £225 during Prime Day – a 22% discount from the original £290 retail price. A 6.8in AMOLED screen, console-grade haptic feedback from the built-in controls, and a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chipset should guarantee it’ll play anything from the Play Store smoothly, and be able to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Our top pick mouse for US gamers this Black Friday is the Razer Viper Ultimate, which is 33% off at Amazon USA. The Mercury White version of this wireless rodent would usually set you back $150 with the charging dock, but it’s on sale now for $100. UK customers get an even sweeter deal, with the black version available with a 40% discount – making it £90 instead of £150. Either way you’re getting a 20K Optical Sensor and rapid response optical switches in a 74g body, which will be light enough for the fastest of flick-shots.

Keyboard warriors are equally well catered for. US gamers should check out the Razer Huntsman Mini, a 60% ‘board with analog optical switches that let you adjust actuation for fingertip precision. Normally retailing for $150, there’s currently 47% off, meaning you can get one on your desk for just $80. The best discount in the UK is on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed; this 65% mechanical keyboard originally retailed for £180, but has a huge 47% discount right now, bringing it down to £94.69.

On the audio front, it’s the UK that has the better bargain, with the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense wired headset reduced by a significant 38%. It used to cost £130, but is available now for £80. 50mm Drivers, THX Spatial Audio and a detachable microphone make it a fantastic choice for multiplayer gaming. Over in US we’ve highlighted the Razer BlackShark V2 X wired headset, which is 18% off right now. This stylish ‘set plays nicely with PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch as well as PC, with 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound. It usually costs $60, but can be had for $49 during Black Friday.

Razer’s Amazon sale delivers for streamers, too. The Kiyo Pro webcam is a whopping 59% off during Prime Day, meaning you can add one to your setup for just £83 – a big saving compared to the £200 RRP. It can do 1080p recording at 60fps, or stream in HDR at 30fps.

The Razer Seiren Mini condenser microphone won’t dominate your desktop like some external mics, has a flat frequency response for clear recording, and a built-in shock mount to avoid bumps and bangs on your recordings. It’s currently available for £35.77 instead of £45.95, a healthy 22% saving. It’s a great choice for gamers just getting started with streaming. There’s a similar discount for Amazon US customers, meaning you can bag one for $39.49 instead of $49.99.

Finally, console gamers should check out the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. This wired Xbox Series S|X controller has interchangeable analogue stick caps, hair triggers and six customisable multifunction buttons, plus a generous helping of RGB lighting. It usually retails for £150, but is currently available for £89 – that’s a 41% saving.