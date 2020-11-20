Promoted: 6 ways Vodafone’s Curve tracker could save you this Black Friday

If you spend all day worrying as soon as the kids leave for school in the morning, sending them off with a Vodafone Curve could be just the peace of mind you’re after. The tracker has a Quick Alert button on it, which, when pressed, sends its current location info to the app, so the sprogs have always got an emergency SOS to hand.

If you just want to check up on where they are (or where they’ve been) it has four different modes: Power Save, which updates every two hours; Everyday, which checks in every 30 minutes; Performance, which ups it to every 5 minutes; and Real Time Tracking, which only works for 15 minutes at a time but updates every few minutes. You can also see their location history.

Which one you pick will impact battery life, but in Everyday Mode it’ll last up to five days, while Power Save mode lasts a whole week, so you only need to remember to charge it on Sunday night.