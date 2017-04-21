OnePlus 4: Everything we know so far

Whilst the OnePlus 3T was a seriously stellar smartphone - with a fab design and stacks of power - it wasn't quite the major upgrade on the previous model that we were hoping for.

Good news, then: it's already time to start looking ahead to OnePlus' next handset. Though OnePlus generally announces its new models somewhere between summer and autumn, we're already seeing early rumours and leaks trickling out about the OnePlus 4. Or is that the OnePlus 5?

What's in store? Well, we're big fans of OnePlus' approach to making mobiles - delivering value and developing its devices based on user feedback - so we've got our fingers crossed for some big developments.

Early evidence suggests some truly tasty treats are on the cards - but it's worth pointing out that much of what's known so far is either speculation, or based on speculation.

In any case, here's the juiciest gossip we've got on the next OnePlus flagship.