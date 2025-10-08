Stuff

News

One of the best flagship smartphones of the year is over 20% off for Prime Big Deals Days

The OnePlus 13 is one of our favourite flagship smartphones so far this year, and for Prime Big Deals Days it's down to mid-ranger prices

OnePlus 13 review

Looking to get your hands on one of the best flagship smartphones of 2025? Look no further than the excellent OnePlus 13, which we scored a perfect five stars in our review. And it’s more of a steal than ever thanks to this Prime Big Deals Days offer that gets you over 20% off the price of the handset – firmly bringing it down to mid-ranger pricing.

Right now, you can score the OnePlus 13 on Amazon UK for as low as £699 when you order the 256GB model – that’s a modest 20% saving compared to the launch price. If you need more storage, the 512GB model is discounted by a slightly better 26% – which brings the price down to £739 for Prime Big Deals Days.

The OnePlus 13 is the latest flagship in the brand’s steadily impressive line-up, offering subtle but welcome improvements over last year’s model. It’s got a gorgeous 6.82-inch OLED display with a silky-smooth adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and retina-searing brightness up to 4500 nits.

The design stays firmly in familiar OnePlus territory. This handset is sleek, slightly angular, with a fingerprint-resistant matte back (but glossy sides that’ll inevitably pick up smudges). There’s also a nod to Hasselblad again for the camera software, though you won’t find a dedicated camera button like on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Performance is predictably stellar thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and the beefy 6000mAh battery easily handles a day or more with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging (though you’ll need to cough up for the chargers). The camera set-up sees modest improvements, with an ultrawide capable of macro shots and a sharper 3x telephoto, though low-light shots still lag behind the very best. Software-wise, OxygenOS 15 offers a refreshingly light touch over Android 15, with five years of security updates promised.

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home