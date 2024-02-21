CMF by Nothing to unveil two new audio devices alongside Phone 2a next month
The two new devices will join the CMF sub-brand on 5 March, at the same event that we'll see the Nothing Phone 2a launch.
While most of our Nothing attention is on the upcoming Phone 2a mid-range smartphone, the new brand is going to debut two new audio devices at the same time. They’ll be part of the CMF by Nothing sub-brand, offering cheaper devices in the line-up. They’ll make an appearance at the 5 March live-streamed event.
The two new devices will be audio products – the CMF Buds and Neckband Pro. The former will be a set of wireless earbuds packing active noise cancellation. According to the brand, these wireless earbuds will be the “best in class” at this price point. That’s promising considering how much we liked the Nothing Ear 2 in our review. Although, expect something that’s a couple of steps down due to the lower price point. With the current CMF Buds Pro retailing for $49/£49, we’d expect a similar price this time around.
As for the Neckband Pro, this device is set to be the “first in its category”. We don’t know much about it, but it looks like it’ll sit around your neck. We imagine it’ll then have attached buds to sit in your lugs, or use bone conduction tech to let you hear the audio. Nothing promises that it’ll pack 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation tech, so it looks to be a pretty decent offering. It’s unclear how much they’ll set you back, but we imagine it’ll be less than $100/£100, like every other CMF gadget.
In fitting with the CMF by Nothing styling, both of the new audio products will come in a bright orange colourway. They’ll launch on 5 March at the Phone 2a launch event. At first, these new audio devices will only retail in India, but they’ll head to other markets shortly afterwards.