Nothing Phone 2 looks set for big performance upgrades

Nothing’s no longer a fledgling tech brand, with second-generation devices already starting to hit the shelves. In addition to the recently launched Ear 2 buds, the brand plans on releasing its smartphone sequel this year. So far, we’ve only heard titbits about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, but a new report shows the handset is set for some big performance boosts.

91Mobiles reckons it spotted Phone 2 and its specs on the Bureau of Indian Standards government site. It’s similar to other tech leaks in the past that have been revealed through similar regulations. Nothing appears to have settled on some of the main features for the follow-up handset, and is ramping things up a notch.

Thanks to an announcement at MWC 2023 earlier this month, we already know that Phone 2 will pack the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It’s a big step-up from the 778G+ that Phone 1 rocks. But alongside this new chipset will also be a spec option with 12GB of RAM. Also inside is supposedly a 5000 mAh battery, which could support up to 67W charging.

Nothing’s Phone 2 is set for a minor facelift, too. The specs suggest there’ll be a whole new front display, with support for faster refresh rates. It’ll also come with FHD+ resolution. And on top of all of this, the cameras are set for a bump as well. It seems like there will be 50MP sensors on the rear, but it’s unclear how this camera array might work. And over on the front, you should expect a 32MP selfie snapper.

From these specs, it seems like the Nothing Phone 2 will boast quite a few performance upgrades. It’ll make the device an enticing update for Phone 1 users, and for other Android fans. As for when we might see the smartphone, we’re apparently still looking at a late-2023 release.