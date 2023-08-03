Nothing launching CMF sub-brand to release cheaper earbuds and smartwatch

Nothing is still the new kid on the tech block, launching two generations of its smartphone and earbuds since 2021. But the brand wants to go after even more of the market, focusing on better value. Enter CMF by Nothing, the new sub-brand that will offer the value range. The brand wants to offer its same “better design” at a lower price point.

CMF by Nothing will host a new range of products that are more accessible to consumers. Nothing hopes the sub-brand can bridge the gap between better design and value for money. Speaking about the launch of CMF, Nothing founder Carl Pei explained “Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people.”

First in the line-up for CMF is a smartwatch and set of earbuds. The smartwatch will be a first for Nothing, so it’s interesting to see the new product category launching under the sub-brand. Perhaps the company wants to test the waters first, seeing if there’s interest in a new cheap wearable. As for the earbuds, Nothing’s Ear 2 buds retail for £129, which is already more affordable than most options. CMF’s cheaper set of buds would likely fall well below the £100 mark, but may have to sacrifice audio quality.

Both Phone 2 and Ear 2 came with price jumps compared to their first-gen counterparts. It seems Nothing is leaving its affordability behind in favour of chasing the flagship market. But CMF can’t help but remind us of the Nord sub-brand to OnePlus, offering value products beneath its main line-up.