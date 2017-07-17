Nokia 8: Everything we know so far

Nokia took the smartphone world by storm at Mobile World Congress in February, thanks to the unlikely resurrection of the 3310.

Yes, it lasts for ages and yes, you can play Snake on it, but a reimagined dumbphone isn't the flagship we were really after, is it? A selection of mid-range Android handsets didn't exactly set tongues wagging either, but we might not have long to wait until Nokia breaks out the big guns.

That's right: a flagship Nokia is in the works. If you're curious what rumours are whirling around online, or just want to know the facts, here's everything we've seen and heard about the upcoming Nokia 8.