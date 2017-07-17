Nokia 8: Everything we know so far

Nokia took the smartphone world by storm at Mobile World Congress in February, thanks to the unlikely resurrection of the 3310.
Yes, it lasts for ages and yes, you can play Snake on it, but a reimagined dumbphone isn't the flagship we were really after, is it? A selection of mid-range Android handsets didn't exactly set tongues wagging either, but we might not have long to wait until Nokia breaks out the big guns.
That's right: a flagship Nokia is in the works. If you're curious what rumours are whirling around online, or just want to know the facts, here's everything we've seen and heard about the upcoming Nokia 8.
When will the Nokia 8 be out?
The summer months are typically drier than the desert when it comes to smartphone launches, but the latest rumours suggest that Nokia is on track to break that trend with its upcoming flagship.
According to Winfuture.de, the Nokia 8 will be officially revealed on the 31st of July.
That would leave enough of a gap between the 8’s arrival and the inevitable Samsung Galaxy Not e8 launch in August, iPhone 8 in September and the Google Pixel 2 in October.
It’s tough to see when else Nokia could launch a top-spec phone and not have it overshadowed by more established names like Samsung or Apple, so July seems like a safe bet.
The source of the leak, Winfuture, has been reliable in the past, too - we’re betting it’s at least close to the right date here, so earmark the end of the month for an official reveal.
HOW MUCH WILL THE NOKIA 8 COST?
Nokia doesn’t currently have a flagship phone for us to compare prices to, but it doesn’t take a genius to see what other brands are selling their high-end phones for, and guess where Nokia will hitch its wagon.
Current speculation has the price pegged at €589 in the Nordic regions, so it should arrive at a slightly lower price in the rest of Europe. How much that will translate to here in Britain is anyone’s guess, though - thanks, Brexit.
It’s tough to know if Nokia will undercut the likes of OnePlus, Honor and Motorola, which are currently duking it out around the £350-450 price range, or if it’ll look towards the Galaxy S8s, iPhone 7s and rest of the true flagship crowd when it comes to price.
The latest source of leaks, Winfuture, has prior form, though, so we’re betting the price will be somewhere in the ballpark of £500-550.
WHAT WILL THE NOKIA 8 LOOK LIKE?
If there's one thing we can be fairly certain of, it's what the Nokia 8 will look like. That's because Nokia has an established design which has already shown up in the less expensive Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.
That means a mix of aluminium and glass, with minimal lines and angles. Expect metal shades, rather than colourful hues, with at least four colour choices mentioned so far: "blue", "steel", "gold/blue" and "gold/copper".
Around the back, there'll be at least one camera - although a dual camera setup has been rumoured for a while. That would certainly put it on par with the gaggle of dual-cam phones currently doing the rounds.
It's pretty unlikely Nokia is going to try something totally different from its current line-up - they've barely just gone on sale here in the UK, so it would be foolish to change things up and instantly date the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.
We're fairly confident we'll be seeing more of the same, only done to a higher standard to reflect the higher price. Perhaps with different materials, to really hit home that premium message.
HOW MUCH POWER WILL THE NOKIA 8 PACK?
If Nokia wants its latest phone to be treated as a full-on flagship, it's got to have the right internal hardware - so you can expect a Snapdragon 835 to be running the show. It's the quickest chip you'll find ina phone right now, and all signs point to it finding a home inside the Nokia 8.
RAM won't be quite so copious, though, with the latest rumours pointing to 4GB instead of 6 or 8GB like you'll find in a OnePlus 5. However, with Nokia's hands-off approach to Android, a stock OS won't need huge amounts of memory to keep your apps running smoothly. 4GB seems like a sensible middle ground to us.
Other rumours suggest 64GB of on-board storage and dual SIM card slots, but there's no word on whether microSD expansion will also make the cut. Battery capacity is an unknown at this point too.
Unlike the big question marks still hanging over the screen and camera, the Nokia 8's internal hardware seems set in stone - with most of the current rumours all mentioning the same components. We're pretty sure these are accurate, although exact storage and memory amounts might differ between countries.
As for the rest of the spec sheet? That's very much fiction, until we hear otherwise.
IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?
Nokia recently announced a renewed partnership with Zeiss optics, which can only mean good things for the Nokia 8's rear camera. Little is known about it so far, but we're expecting that signature Zeiss logo to make an appearance somewhere.
The screen is expected to top out at 5.7in, making it more of a hand-filler than other top-end phones, with a 2K resolution that will bring it up to par with the rest of the high-end Android crowd. OLED panels have been rumoured, but nothing is confirmed just yet.
Other extras that might make the cut include iris scanner security, just like Samsung's Galaxy S8, IP68 waterproofing and OZO audio. This is Nokia's 3D sound recording and playback tech that was built specifically for VR - suggesting that the Nokia 9 will arrive with the 4 microphones needed to make it work, and support for VR footage shot on the company's high-end OZO 360-degree video cameras.