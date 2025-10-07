This $100 off Ninja Woodfire BBQ, smoker, and air fryer is perfect for next summer

If you’re on the hunt for a new outdoor BBQ, why not try an all-in-one? Enter the Ninja Woodfire, an excellent choice for an outdoor grill that does pretty much everything — the wait is over. The brand’s pro-level outdoor all-in-one BBQ can currently be snapped up this Prime Day for $100/£100 off the regular price.

That means you can score the Ninja Woodfire Pro XL on Amazon US for $300. That’s a rather tasty $100 or 25% off the regular price of $400 – cook that on your grill and eat it. It’s as good a deal as we saw during this year’s main Prime Day event, which means you should definitely take advantage of it. UK shoppers can score an identical deal, with the grill and smoker currently discounted to £299.

So why should you be excited? If you’re anything like me, your BBQ has done its fair share of grilling over the summer we’ve just had. If you fancy treating yourself to sizzling culinary delights next summer, this could be the perfect chance to up your game. Powered by electricity for hassle-free operation, the Ninja Woodfire combines some of the most useful outdoor cooking features into one compact device.

You get an electric grill, smoker, and even an air fryer in one. With no gas bottles or charcoal bags to worry about, deliciously grilled meat and veg are a mere button press away. The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL even serves up seven customisable functions including roasting, baking, and even dehydrating, for more flexibility. Plus, you get a thermometer probe built-in, so you can keep an eye on the temperature at all times.

The smoker aspect is definitely worth checking out too. It’s a specially designed wood pellet burner with a convection fan that evenly distributes heat and tasty smoke. The large grill plate is capable of fitting up to eight burgers, 16 sausages, or two racks of ribs. So, there’s plenty of space to feed hordes of hungry mouths without breaking a sweat. As for the air fryer, it’ll comfortably handle up to 1kg of tasty wings, or 1.5kg of hand-cut wedges.

Naturally, it’s weather-resistant too, with IPX4 water-resistance. There’s also a premium Oxford fabric grill cover thrown in for extra peace of mind. Plus, you get some wood pellets to get your smoking journey started.