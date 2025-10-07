My top AirPods recommendation is down to $89 in this Amazon deal, a new all-time low

There are plenty of wireless earbuds to pick from. But one of my top recommendations is AirPods 4 – offering top-tier features for an excellent value price. And thanks to this Prime Big Deals Days offer, they’re even cheaper than ever at $89 – falling back under $100 and reaching a new lowest price.

The 4th-gen AirPods finally have some of the top features from AirPods Pro, making Apple’s cheaper buds more enticing than ever, with two models to pick from. And thanks to this deal, they’re down to $89 on Amazon – a tasty 31% saving from the regular price of $129. Note that’s for the version without noise cancellation. If you want noise cancellation, the pricier model is discounted by 34% on Amazon – now at $119 from the usual price of $179. Those in the UK get slightly smaller savings: the AirPods 4 without ANC are 12% off at £105 instead of £119, while the ANC version is down to £149 from £169.

You’ll notice the new AirPods 4 look more like the Pros than ever. Apple reckons they’re the most comfortable ever, and fit more people than ever, thanks to a design tweak that reshapes the buds part.

The most significant upgrade is that Apple’s base-level AirPods now come with an active noise cancellation option. Previously exclusive to the Pros, you can now tune out noise from AirPods (4th-gen) – if you stump up the extra cash, that is. Transparency Mode is also on the new buds, but more premium features like automatic switching is reserved for the Pros.Play

Turning our attention to the case, AirPods (4th-gen) now support wireless charging and include compatibility with the Find My network. There’s also a speaker on the case, to play a chime if you misplace your buds. There’s no lanyard hole on this case, which I can’t say is a huge miss, since I’ve never used it on my AirPods Pro 2. Apple reckons you’ll get 30 hours of battery from these buds.