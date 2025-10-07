Stuff

My favourite Apple Watch dupe is now less than £100

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is the most Apple-esque Huawei wearable yet – and now it's a genuine bargain in Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale

Huawei Watch Fit 3 hands-on review on wrist screen

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch but aren’t keen on the price tag, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is the smartwatch deal you’ve been waiting for. Originally priced at £118, this sleek wearable has dropped to just £90 for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days – an absolute steal for what you’re getting. Unfortunately US shoppers miss out on this one, since Huawei products aren’t available there.

With its new squared-off design, the Watch Fit 3 is the most Apple-esque Huawei wearable yet. But it’s not just about looks – this smartwatch punches well above its weight. Our 4-star Huawei Watch Fit 3 review praised its “higher quality materials and streamlined styling,” as well as its “thorough fitness guides” and “excellent battery life.”

It’s thinner and lighter than both the Fitbit Versa 4 and Apple Watch SE 2, at just 9.9mm thick and 26g in weight, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

The 1.82-inch AMOLED display delivers crisp visuals with 1500 nits of brightness, meaning you won’t be squinting at your notifications in sunlight. It also boasts a 10-day battery life – something no Apple Watch can match. If you hate the daily charging routine, this is the smartwatch for you.

For fitness fans, there are 100+ workout modes and auto-detection for key activities. It even suggests exercises based on your workout habits, calorie burn, and the weather. Whether you’re a casual gym-goer or a dedicated runner, the AI-powered coaching and precision heart rate tracking will keep you on top of your goals.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 | was £118 | now £90 | save 24% at Amazon

The Huawei Watch Fit 3, usually £118, is now just £89 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale. With a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, 10-day battery life, and 100+ workout modes, it’s a stylish Apple Watch alternative. Stuff’s 4-star review praised its premium design and accurate fitness tracking. Grab this bargain while it lasts!

Buy Now

Stuff’s review highlights that Huawei has made a “fully-fledged smartwatch” rather than just a fitness tracker. It runs HarmonyOS, meaning it’s compatible with iOS and Android. The downside? App support is limited, and the strap mechanism is proprietary – but at this price, it’s hard to complain.

With its premium build, long battery life, and accurate fitness tracking, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is a bargain at £90. Snap it up before Prime Big Deals Days ends later this week!

Is this actually a good deal?

Yes, this is a genuinely great deal. At £90, it’s only £1 more than its lowest price since launch – making this a solid discount on an already well-priced smartwatch. Given that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 earned a 4-star review from Stuff, this is a rare chance to grab a stylish, feature-packed wearable for less.

