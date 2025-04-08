My favourite Apple headphones are almost half price in this surprise Amazon sale

I review a lot of headphones, but one of my favorites from the last year are now at a great price. You’re no doubt familiar with the extremely popular AirPods, but Apple makes a lot more headphones. My pick for Apple’s best over-ear headphones isn’t AirPods Max, but rather the Beats Studio Pro.

This cheaper pair of headphones were launched in 2023 – two years after the AirPods Max. What’s more, they’re basically the same as AirPods Max inside – even capable of wired lossless audio, which AirPods Max aren’t. And thanks to a surprise Amazon sale on Apple gear, they’re more of a steal than ever. Right now, you can also grab these top-rated cans for 43% off: down to £199. That brings the price down from £349, which is a saving of £150. You can get this saving until 12 April in the UK, but there isn’t a sale in the US unfortunately.

The most recent Beats Studio Pro offer USB-C charging and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware. We scored these top headphones a full five stars in our review.

40 hours of battery life is cited (2 hours to full charge) but that is with the ANC off – the life is 24 hours with it on. Of course, Apple owns Beats, so these headphones are very happy with Apple devices. However, as with other Beats gear they play nicely with Android and support Google Fast Pair. They also support auto-switching on both platforms and also work with Apple’s FindMy and Google’s Find My Device.

The ‘b’ button on the earcup of the foldable headphones enables you to control music (pause/skip/back) and conduct calls. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button. Then there’s also a multi-function button to switch between listening and EQ modes, check battery life with the LEDs, pair your device and power the headphones on/off.

Other deals in Amazon’s sale on Apple devices

There are plenty of other Apple and Beats devices discounted on Amazon right now. Again, these savings are only available on Amazon UK – those in the US are missing out this time. Here’s a full list of my top picks:

Some of the smaller Beats buds, Apple keyboards and other accessories are also on offer, so it’s worth taking a look. These deals will last all week until 12 April, so make sure you get your purchase in before then.