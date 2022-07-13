Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 now £200 off in stunning Prime Day deal

It’s day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2022 this Wednesday and the deals just keep coming – especially if you’re looking for a new Microsoft Surface device.

Right now, you can save big one of the best Surface devices around at Amazon UK, where you’ll find this £200 price slash on the Surface Laptop 4. The deal is for the updated 2022 model no less, which makes it even more tempting.

It’s rare to see such a new product get discounted so generously, and 20% off brings it price down to a much more managable £799. We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s the cheapest it’s ever been available at Amazon UK.

For your money, you’re getting one of the absolute best ultra-portable laptops around. We gave it 4/5 stars in our Surface Laptop 4 review, noting that the new machine comes with “even better battery life and a healthy performance boost” compared to its predecessor, noting it’s more than capable enough to “continue to trade blows with the MacBook Air”.

This particular deal is for a solid configuration that comes complete with a high-end AMD Ryzen 5 CPU backed by Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The device ships with Windows 11 Home, features a 13.5-inch screen, and boasts battery life of up to 19 hours. You’ll

As we’ve mentioned throughout our Prime Day coverage, these deals are unfortunately only available to Prime members. But this potential annoyance is easily overcome, given how easy it is to get a 30-day FREE trial for Prime. You can cancel at any time, and if you decide to keep it, it’ll set you back £79 for the year or £7.99 a month.

Check out our comprehensive guide to all the best Prime Day deals for even more superb offers today.