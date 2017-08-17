LG V30: Everything we know so far

LG used to try and keep all its announcements under wraps, a la Apple, Samsung and the rest, but in an internet-connected, @EVleaks filled world, that's practically impossible.

So ahead of its next big reveal, the company has embraced it - drip-feeding us with hints and clues about what to expect. That means we've got a really good idea what the upcoming V30 will be like.

There could still be a few surprises, though, so we've gathered all the facts, plus a whole heap of rumour and speculation, so you've got everything you need to decide if you'll be picking one up come launch day.