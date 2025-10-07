Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Stuff / News / I think the Kindle Colorsoft may finally be worth it thanks to this Prime deal

NewsDealsAmazon Prime Big Deals DaysE-readersAmazon
News

I think the Kindle Colorsoft may finally be worth it thanks to this Prime deal

With a 25% discount, the Kindle Colorsoft might finally be worth buying, since the high price put me off the colour e-reader

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Kindle Colorsoft Stuff web browser

Amazon’s Kindle line-up has dominated the e-reader market for years. But when I reviewed the Kindle Colorsoft at the end of last year, I was slightly disappointed. I said “For almost everyone, colour alone just won’t justify the £270 price.” But thanks to this deal in for Prime Big Deals Days, the colour e-reader might finally be worth buying.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Colorsoft for 25% off on Amazon US – that brings the price down by $70 from $280 to $210 – which is more palatable. There’s an almost identical deal on Amazon UK, where the e-reader is down from £270 to £199. With these savings, I’m more inclined to recommend the Kindle Colorsoft, as it offers much more value for money.

The Kindle Colorsoft looks, feels, and weighs almost exactly the same as the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. The big difference here is, of course, the addition of colour. It’s not vibrant in the way an iPad or smartphone screen is, but is certainly a game-changer for certain types of content. Colours are soft and subdued rather than bright and punchy, keeping the aesthetic closer to traditional printed material like magazines.

The Kindle Colorsoft shares most of its features with the Paperwhite. That means wireless charging, 32GB of storage, and an official battery life of eight weeks based on a leisurely 30 minutes of reading per day at moderate brightness (more on this later). Wireless charging is a welcome convenience, though the charging process isn’t exactly quick.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home