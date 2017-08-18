Huawei Mate 10: Everything we know so far

Huawei has been a big fan of all-metal phones for a few years now. With the Mate 9 range looking like a refined, more evolved version of the P9, we're expecting something similar this year - which could mean the Mate 10 ends up as a tweaked iteration of the P10.

That almost certainly means an all-metal design, but there could still be a surprise switch to glass in the pipeline. We just won't know for sure until spy shots of the handsets start appearing online. With a few months left to go until the big reveal, we're still a way away from that happening - but that hasn't stopped people from trying to guess what the phone will look like.

The video below is a concept render, based on a wish-list of things Huawei fans would like to see in the Mate 10.

The one major difference this year is the promise of a "full-screen display". Huawei CEO Richard Yu told Bloomberg that the Mate 10 would have this kind of screen, possibly in reference to the Galaxy S8 and (rumoured) IPhone 8's super-thin display bezels. It would be the first time Huawei has gone for the all-screen approach, and would certainly help the Mate 10 stand out from the crowd. A 6.1in, QHD resolution display seems most likely.

There's also no word if Huawei will continue its partnership with Porsche Design, and create an even more exclusive Mate 10 variant.