HTC U 11: Everything we know so far

>>> It won't be called the HTC 11

Until recently, the best shorthand we have for the new phone (until anything was made official) was the HTC 11 - even though HTC exec Chialing Chang told Engadget point black in January that there would be no phone called the HTC 11. It was being developed under the "HTC Ocean" codename, but now it seems the company will be calling it the HTC U - the flagship phone to slot in above the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play released earlier this year.

The latest updates from Evan Blass, AKA @EVleaks on Twitter, suggest HTC will be going for a middle-ground, calling the new phone the HTC U 11.

>>> It might lack physical buttons - and will be squeezable

Last autumn, notorious leaker Evan Blass shared an internal concept video for the HTC Ocean (above), which shows a phone without physical volume or home buttons; instead, it has "Sense Touch" sensors on the left and right sides of the phone, which can also be used to navigate between apps. There seems to be a small power button on the bottom, but that might be it.

A newer leak, courtesy of Android Headlines, seemingly backed this up, showing how the side-facing sensors would work. You'll be able to activate features, jump into specific apps, and set up your own shortcuts just by giving the phone a squeeze.

An official HTC event invite and follow-up tweet seem to confirm these rumours, so expect to see the squeezable HTC U soon.

Expect to see it in a choice of five different colours, too: white, black, blue, red and silver. Not all colours will be available in all countries, though, so you'll have to keep your fingers crossed your favourite makes it on sale in your home territory.

>>> It should run the Snapdragon 835

Keeping with HTC's trend of relying on Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile processors, the HTC U is expected to use the Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip. The 10nm chip promises faster processing and download speed capabilities, dual camera support, Quick Charge 4 tech, and an Adreno 540 GPU. In other words, it'll fly.

It doesn't necessarily mean we'll be waiting a while for it, either - Samsung and Sony were reported to have vacuumed up the entire initial run of Snapdragon 835s, leaving other companies waiting in line, but according to Qualcomm it has plenty to go around.

>>> It may have 6GB RAM, too

That's kind of an absurd tally for a smartphone, yet once OnePlus made the move to 6GB for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, it was only a matter of time before the flagships had to follow. Rumours suggest that the HTC U will pack 6GB RAM to support that Snapdragon 835.