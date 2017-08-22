How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reveal event live

Samsung has a big Unpacked event planned for today, and unless the teaser video with the stylus silhouettes is all a big ruse, we expect that we'll see the Galaxy Note 8 announced.

As you might recall, last year's phablet release ended in tragedy: widespread battery issues led to explosive results, and Samsung had to recall the whole bunch, leaving a void in the market and freaking out some prospective buyers in the process.

But the Galaxy S8 is wonderful, and we're willing to give Samsung the benefit of the doubt that the Galaxy Note 8 won't be another misfire. Want to see the reveal live? Here's how to follow along, and then be sure to check back later in the day for our impressions of whatever Samsung shows off today.