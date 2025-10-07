The GoPro Hero 13 is almost $100/£100 off in Amazon’s sale

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a darling of adventurers, content creators, and action junkies alike. In fact, it might be the best GoPro to date. And it’s almost $100/£100 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale.

The GoPro Hero 13 is now $359 in the US, down from $430 – a discount of 17%. Over in the UK, it’s yours for £310, a hefty drop from its £400 launch price. Both of these prices match those that the camera reached on Black Friday or Amazon’s Spring Sale earlier this year, but it’s not quite lower than Prime Day back in July. Still, there’s a decent saving to be had!

If you’re out of the loop, the Hero 13 Black is GoPro’s latest powerhouse. Its claim to fame? Swappable lenses that can turn your footage into anything from ultra-wide action-packed reels to macro-level marvels. The Hero 13 knows exactly which lens you’ve attached, optimising settings like a cinematographer in your pocket.

Oh, and that new magnetic latch system? A lifesaver when seconds count, whether you’re mid-bungee or dashing to mount it on your bike before the light turns perfect.

Battery anxiety? Not anymore. The Hero 13 sports a beefed-up battery to keep you rolling. Add built-in GPS tracking, performance overlays, and GoPro’s legendary ruggedness, and you’re set for anything from cliff jumps to casual beach days.

For the minimalists out there, the smaller, budget-friendly Hero model isn’t just adorable at 86 grams – it’s surprisingly mighty. Waterproof, compact, and effortlessly capable of shooting in ultra-high 4K, it’s perfect for those who want simplicity without skimping on quality.

At these prices, it’s hard to argue against picking one up. Whether you’re gearing up for the slopes, summer festivals, or even TikTok stardom, there’s never been a better time to grab the Hero 13 Black or its plucky little sibling.

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely. At $359 in the US and £310 in the UK, the GoPro Hero 13 Black matches its discounts from last year’s Black Friday and this year’s Amazon Spring Sale. It’s not quite its lowest price since launch (which we saw in July’s Prime Day), but its still a steal for adventurers and creators alike. Considering its swappable lenses, improved battery life, and GPS tracking features, it’s a powerhouse at a reduced cost.

If you’re looking to spend even less, you could opt for the GoPro Hero 10, which is the cheapest GoPro you can currently buy.