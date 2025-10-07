Google’s AirPods Pro 2 rivals are back down to $169 for Amazon’s latest sale

While Apple’s AirPods are the go-to wireless buds for iPhone owners, Google’s Pixel Buds are a popular option for Android users. The Big G’s flagship buds pack plenty of features into a great sounding set of buds. And if you’ve been after a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, there’s no better time, with Prime Big Deals Days savings in the US and UK.

Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 26% off – down to $169 from $200. That’s on all available colours, no limits here! On Amazon UK, there’s a slightly smaller 14% saving that brings the Pro buds down to £189 rather than the £219 RRP – but only on the Peony (pink) colourway. It’s a more modest £25 saving on a specific colour, but it’s better than nothing.

Since their release, Google’s pro earbuds haven’t dropped much in price. This is the cheapest that we’ve seen the buds by themselves, when not in other deals. Our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review saw Google’s premium earbuds awarded an impressive five stars out of five. We noted that the Pros are “comfortable, compact and really rather clever” making for a “sensational sequel” to the first Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a big leap forward in Google’s wireless headphones, promising (among other things) a more comfortable fit, even better battery life and deeper bass, while retaining their predecessor’s best features. You’ll find active noise cancellation, easy access to the Google Assistant, and a Transparency Mode to hear things around you. Google’s packed its own processor in the buds, alongside 11mm drivers for premium audio quality.