Google Pixel 3 Lite preview: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both top-tier flagships with top-tier price points to match. But if you want the Google experience without the cutting-edge tech or cost, you might be in luck.

Leaks point to the impending reveal of Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL handsets, both of which trim down the specs and material quality to deliver what should be more modestly-priced smartphones that still hit some of the biggest high points of the Pixel line.

When are these mid-rangers set to debut and what should we expect? Here's what the leaks and rumours are telling us so far.

(Render above via OnLeaks/91Mobiles; photos below via Rozetked)