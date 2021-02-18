Google Android 12 preview: Everything we know so far

The developer preview just released and folks are only starting to play around with it and see what they can find. Google hasn’t let on too much: the official support materials mostly point to under-the-hood enhancements, although some of those are worth a shout.

For example, more of the Android operating system can be updated through Google Play, which means less reliance on phone manufacturers to push out their full OS upgrades. With Android 12, the Android Runtime (ART) module has been added to the list of OS components that can be easily upgraded via the Play Store, so you’ll get enhancements quicker no matter which phone you use.

There’s also a lot of detail about improved media encoding support, making it easier for apps to support rich visual content, multi-channel spatial audio, speedier transitions from notifications to their respective apps, and optimizations for tablets, foldable phones, and TVs. Read more about some of those technical enhancements here at the official Android Developers blog.

XDA Developers has pointed out some changes they’ve found while going hands-on, including new Material NEXT design tweaks such as fresh accent colors and tweaks to the lock screen and notifications. Additionally, the interface seems to be more one-hand friendly as larger phones are very much the norm now.

Earlier in February, XDA Developers shared the leaked screenshots above that are purported to be from Android 12, even if not all of those changes are seen in the developer preview right now. It’s entirely possible that more of the consumer-facing features coming in Android 12 will be unveiled later this year, while there’s more of a focus on the technical stuff for now.