Get 2 Amazon Echo Dots for less than £38 from Amazon UK

There’s no shortage of great Amazon Prime Day deals live this week, but one of the absolute best offers available right now sees the excellent Echo Dot smart speaker in a 2 for £38 deal at Amazon UK.

All you need to do is go to the Echo Dot page on Amazon UK (it’ll show you the standard £29 price), add two to your basket and put in the code DOT4 when you check out. That way, you’ll get the second Echo Dot for a mere £9.

Get 2 for £38 on Echo Dot from Amazon UK

The above deal is for the latest 4th gen Echo Dot and you can get it in white, charcoal or blue finishes – just make sure you add the right colour to your basket.

Or you can get the Echo Dot with Clock if you wish, though it’s not available on the 2-for-1 deal at the moment – the 4th gen Echo Dot with Clock is now down to just £40 from an original RRP of £60.

It’s smart functionality where Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo Dot really shines. The device works with a spectacular range of services and smart home products, so you can ask it to do everything from check the football scores, playing your favourite songs on Spotify, or dimming the lights of a Philips Hue system.

It’s no slouch as a speaker, either, with the Echo Dot delivering super crisp Alexa responses and audio playback courtesy of the 1.6-inch speaker housed under that sophisticated fabric exterior.

We’ve given the Echo Dot a number of 5 star reviews over the years, so rest assured this is a top-quality piece of tech up for grabs. And with this amazing offer netting you not one but two Echo Dots, it’s a perfect way to either start or expand your smart home set-up just in time for the holiday season – or a brilliant gift to give if you’re feeling generous.