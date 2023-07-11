If you’re looking to fight the flab, an activity tracker like the Fitbit Charge 5 could start you on the road to fitnes – especially while there’s a healthy £50 saving over at Amazon UK for Prime Day. The Charge 5 usually retails for 170, but is available right now for £120 – that’s 30% off.

US customers get an even greater 33% discount: the Charge 5 typically retails for $150, but is available during the Prime Day sales for $100. Colour options are more limited, though. While the graphite/black and lunar white/soft gold versions are discounted in the UK, only the graphite/black model is reduced in America. Neither country gets any serious money off the steel blue/platinum variant.

These deals can fly out quick, so act fast, as it’s something of a steal if you’re looking to take your health and fitness tracking further than basic step counting. That’s because it has got many of the features you find on some of the best smartwatches like the company’s own Fitbit Sense, including built-in GPS, heart rate and skin temperature tracking, an ECG app, pre-loaded exercise modes, Fitbit Pay mobile payments, and water resistance up to 50m.

We gave it a nearly perfect 4/5 star score in our Fitbit Charge 5 review, calling it a “tracker with big appeal” thanks to a number of “innovative features centred around health and stress” and the fact that it’s simply “nice to wear”.

Sweetening this deal even further, you get a 6 month Fitbit Premium membership thrown in at no extra cost. It normally costs £80 a year in the UK and gets you added features like guided mindfulness meditations, advanced sleep data, nutrition recommendations and more.

