Everything Apple announced at its Times Flies September 2020 event

Last year was a big one for Apple’s market-hogging Watch, with an always-on display being the headline feature.

For the Series 6, Apple is further expanding the Watch’s health monitoring capabilities. The wearable is now able to measure the oxygen saturation (SpO2) of the user’s blood. Sp02 refers to the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered.

The Series 6 uses a combination of green, red and infra-red light to take blood oxygen measurements in around 15 seconds, also possible during periods of activity such as sleep (finally, sleep tracking on the Watch), with the data viewable in the health app. Apple is partnering with a number of medical institutions to see how signals from Apple Watch apps like Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen could provide early signs of conditions like flu and COVID-19.

Design-wise, the Watch S6 looks similar to the S4 and S5, with its edge-to-edge, always-on display, but that display is 2.5 times brighter, while a new processor, Apple says, means the Watch S6 runs up to 20% faster than its predecessor. And despite the addition of an always-on altimeter, battery life remains at 18 hours.

There’s a new blue colour option for the aluminum watch case, graphite and yellow gold stainless steel models, and a (Product) Red model with matching red bands. There are new bands too, including the ultralight and stretchy Solo Loop.

The Apple Watch Series 6 ships with watchOS 7, which you can read more about here, and is available to order today, starting at £379 (GPS) and £479 (GPS + cellular).