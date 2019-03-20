eBay is offering 15% off all tech - Here's everything you need to know

eBay has just launched the biggest deal of the year so far, by offering you 15% off all tech for today until 8pm.
This covers five key categories - Sound & Vision, Cameras & Photography, Video Games & Consoles, Mobile Phones & Communication, and Computers/Tablets & Networking.
So, being purveyors of the best tech and where to buy it, we thought it our duty to go through the site and pick out some top deals for you to use that code on.
How do I get this deal?
To get this deal, pick what you want to buy on eBay and enter the coupon code “PLAY15” at checkout when prompted. This offer can only be redeemed today until 8pm.
Be careful, though. You are limited to just one redemption. So, rather than use it on the first thing you see, take a look at our recommendations below.
What should I get with this promo code?
If you really want to make the most of this code, don’t go small. Look for the big deals on gadgets that will future proof your life for a long while to come. Check these out - already available for bargain prices before slapping that discount code on.
TVs
Let’s start in the living room. 4K TVs are already tumbling in price, and you can make them even cheaper with your promo code.
Sharp 40in 4K HDR Smart TV - get it here
JVC 40in 4K HDR Smart TV - get it here
Panasonic 43in 4K HDR Smart TV - get it here
Computers
Looking for a laptop upgrade? We’ve found some top choices on a budget.
Apple MacBook Pro (without the silly touch bar) - get it here
HP Envy x360 with 128GB SSD and AMD Ryzen graphics - get it here
Huawei Matebook 13 - get it here
Games
Time to add new games to the library. Get some of the latest titles for a fraction of the price.
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (read our review) - get it here on PS4 or Xbox One
Devil May Cry 5 (read our review) - get it here on PS4
Kingdom Hearts 3 (read our review) - get it here on PS4 or Xbox One
Best of the rest
These desirable gadgets don’t fit into the categories above, but they are well worth your money.
Sony Alpha A7R III Mirrorless camera - get it here
Alienware Aurora R7 Gaming Desktop - get it here
Apple iPhone X - get it here