eBay is offering 20% off right now - here are the best tech deals

Did you miss out on the big Prime Day deals? Don’t worry, as eBay are offering you 20% off a truckload of tech from 10am today until 11:59pm on Thursday.
This is significantly longer than previous deals, going up from 36 hours to a whole four days. And with a huge list of brands available, from Samsung to Ralph Lauren, it’s easy to miss some of the big discounts. Lucky for you, we’re pretty good at spotting tech deals.
Head on down, grab the code and take a look at our recommendations.
How do I get this deal?
To get this deal, pick what you want and enter the coupon code “PAYDAY20” at checkout. You need to spend a minimum of £25 to get this deal and you’re limited to just one redemption, so as the Grail Knight choose wisely!
What should I get with this promo code?
To make the most of this coupon, go big. Look for the sizeable discounts on some of the bigger brand gadgets and slap on the discount code. We’ve had a look and found the following.
Samsung 43” QLED 4K HDR Smart TV - just £575.20 with the coupon (save £143.80)
Google Home Smart Speaker - just £53.39 with the coupon (save £13.60)
Google Home Hub Smart Assistant - just £67.96 with the coupon (save £16.99)
Samsung Soundbar - just £526.40 with the coupon (save £373.60)
Onkyo Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers - just £86.94 with the coupon (save £33.06)
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer - just £303.99 with the coupon (save £76)
KitchenAid Nespresso Coffee Machine - just £167.20 with the coupon (save £41.80)
Tefal Deluxe 4.2L Air Fryer - just £69.59 with the coupon (save £20.41)