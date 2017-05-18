Destiny 2: Everything we know so far

Destiny 2 surfaces a new threat for your Guardians to take down: the Red Legion, led by the surely-horribly-evil Ghaul. You can catch the surprisingly funny reveal trailer above, and here's the official synopsis from Activision and Bungie:

"Humanity’s last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped the city’s Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee. You will venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds of our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home."

And now we have a narrative reason why your Guardian's progression in the first game won't carry over: with the Tower in ruins, all your stuff is gone. Womp, womp.