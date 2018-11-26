Cyber Monday 2018 Deals

Busy hiding under a rock during Black Friday? We hope you enjoyed yourself. We hear they're nice at this time of year.
Luckily for you, Cyber Monday facilitates even more money-saving gadget-splurging, and with so many deals flying around the internet, we're here to give you a helping hand.
Read on for some of the best Cyber Monday deals.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (save £15)
If you haven't already jumped on the 4K bandwagon, Amazon's outrageously talented Fire TV Stick is fantastic value at just shy of £25.
With Alexa on board, you can hop between iPlayer, Netflix, the company's own Prime Video service and any of the 10,000 downloadable apps, games and skills simply by asking politely.
Was £39.99 | Now 24.99 (-38%)
Amazon Echo 2nd gen (save £35)
With Amazon now declaring its best-selling Echo Dot out of stock until 2019, it's up to big brother the Echo to spread the Alexa love this Christmas.
We dig the new design, the smarts get better every week, and the sound quality is more than adequate enough for your morning 6 Music power hour.
Was£89.99 | Now £54.99 (-39%)
Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 (save £175)
Keeping the dentist off your back is important, and like most modern electric toothbrushes, this rather excellent one from Oral-B speaks to your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can see which areas need attention before the person in the white jacket starts jabbing away.
A whopping saving and the promise of healthier gnashers - what's not to like?
Was £229.99 | Now £54.99 (-76%)
KitchenAid 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer (save £309.01)
We sadly can't find you a Cyber Monday deal on Noel Fielding, but if you want to bake like you're in the Bake Off, you need some KitchenAid gear.
And we think you'll struggle to find a better saving than the 53% Amazon is offering on the all-metal 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer today.
With 10 speed settings and included pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there.
Was £579 | Now £269.99 (-53%)
TOSHIBA 55X9863DB 55" 4K HDR OLED (save £300)
A 4K HDR OLED for under a grand is a rare thing indeed, but Currys PC World has delivered the goods on Cyber Monday.
Sure, you'll find more fashionable telly brands out there, but this model from Toshiba ticks a lot boxes. In addition to its HDR 10 certification and the all important panel, you've got Alexa built in and integrated Onkyo speakers.
Was £1,299 | Now £999
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (save £50)
You'll never find humongous savings on the Switch, but if you still haven't made a move for Nintendo's marvellous hybrid console there's no better time than now.
This eBay bundle features two of the system's very best games - which themselves rarely depreciate in value - and will keep you going well into 2019.
Was £349 | Now £299 (-14%)
PlayStation VR Starter Pack & Astro Bot Rescue Mission (save £114.99)
We weren't totally sold on PS VR at the beginning, and a few years later it's no less of a pain to set up.
What Sony's first crack at a headset has now, though, is some seriously good games. Arcade title of the moment Tetris Effect is even better in virtual reality, Moss is one of the most charming experiences of the year, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission, included in this bundle, is the best of the lot. A charming platformer that at time reaches Nintendo levels of quality, if this is a sign of things to come, gamers should be very excited indeed.
And considering you get PlayStation VR Worlds thrown in too, we'd say that if you've been on the fence about PS VR, now is the time to get off it and jump in.
Was £259.99 | Now £169.99
Sony WH-1000XM2 (save £130)
A new flagship product will nearly always mean a pretty hefty price cut on its predecessor, and so it is with Sony's WH-1000XM2 wireless.
Granted, they're missing a few of the new WH-1000XM3's bells and whistles, but these are still outstanding noise-cancelling cans for the price. Sound quality is excellent, and you can reduce volume simply by raising your hand to the ear cup, meaning there's no need to remove the headphones to ensure you're part of the 3pm tea run.
Was £329.99 | Now £199.99
LG OLED55C8PLA 55" (save £500)
There are still a lot of big and beautiful 4K TVs fighting for your cash as Cyber Monday enters its final hours.
If you're struggling to make your mind up, LG is a rock solid bet. Not so long ago this 55" 4K HDR OLED was £2999. Today you can pick it up for nearly half that, and the picture this thing can produce is no less impressive than it was back then.
Was £1,999 | Now £1,499 (-25%)
Sonos Beam (save £50)
The Sonos Beam is one of our very favourite gadgets of the year. It's packed with features, sounds as good as you'd expect, and is compact enough to sit under any TV without drawing too much attention.
£399 was already a fair asking price, so if you've been eyeing up the Beam for a while, why not make the most of that £50 saving.
Was £399 | Now £349 (-13%)