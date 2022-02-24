Cheapest ever Echo Dot deal: Bag yourself a Dot for less than £18

Amazon UK has dropped the price of an Echo Dot to its lowest price ever – there is a slight snag though, you need to be a new Echo customer and you also need to take out an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. However, there is one month of Music Unlimited included.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot for just £17.98 – a £22 saving on the usual price of £49.99 of the Dot – and help kickstart your smart home revolution today.

Amazon launched its first Echo in 2014. We’re now on the fourth generation, alongside the fourth generation Echo Dot, the Echo Studio, the Echo Flex, the Echo Show 5, 8, 10 and 15, the Echo Sub, the Echo Link, the Echo Buds, the Echo Audio, the Amazon Smart Plug, the… you get the idea. And that’s just the Amazon devices that don’t include its Blink and Ring security camera divisions, which offers a number of Alexa-controllable Wi-Fi cameras for indoors and out.

The latest version of the Echo Dot was launched in 2020 and binned the round ‘puck’ shape in favour of a sphere, like the bigger Amazon Echo. The latest Dot is no slouch in the audio department, with a 1.6in front-firing speaker. There’s also a Kids Edition, too.

In addition to its standard smart home features, Alexa can be expanded with skills ranging from the useful, such as playing BBC Radio stations or getting recipe ideas in the kitchen, to the silly and child-pleasing such as collections of rude sound effects. You can listen to Audible audiobooks – another Amazon company – and control all kinds of third party devices including robot vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs and smart speakers. You can also integrate Alexa with software including calendars from iCloud, Google, Microsoft Office and more, get data from your Fitbit and control smart plugs.