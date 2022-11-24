Bumper Christmas edition! Latest issue of Stuff magazine out now!

Seasons greetings, gadget fans – the latest issue of Stuff magazine is out today, and it’s a festive special! We’re all about giving this month, with a bumper round-up of the best Christmas gifts for the tech lovers in your life. Or maybe you’re after a few ideas for your own letter to Santa? Either way, we’ve got you covered with something for every budget.

There’s a whopping 24 pages of top tech choices, covering music, movies, fitness, gaming, photography and more. Plus ideas under £100 and under £50 for those sticking to a budget, and a few more for anyone willing to break the bank.

There are also more reviews than you can shake a Christmas stocking at, including the slick new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, ultra-premium Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones, and the 2022 edition of Motorola’s flippin’ fantastic Razr foldable phone.

We’ve also spent more time than is probably healthy in front of the telly this month to bring you an in-depth review of Sky Stream, the streaming box that’ll save you from installing a satellite dish. Then there’s a look at nine especially stylish wallets, for keeping your cash and cards secure.

Elsewhere two slim OLED laptops face off to see whether bigger really is better when it comes to screen size, we strap on the Pico 4 VR headset to see if it’s a more affordable alternative to the Meta Quest 2, and go behind the scenes with Apple to find out what went into creating the fitness-focused Apple Watch Ultra.

Finally, if Trivial Pursuit and Monopoly aren’t your idea of fun Christmas games, we’ve got you covered with a tasting menu of new releases. Can the heroes of Gotham Knights really replace Batman? Can Bayonetta 3’s bullet witch manage to save her multiverse? And is Kratos still anger personified in God of War Ragnarok? There’s also a deep dive into the very best Nintendo consoles ever made – be sure to check it out to see if your favourite made the cut.

