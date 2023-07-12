Brush up to 70% off Oral-B’s smart toothbrushes this Prime Day

Dental hygiene is one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, but electric toothbrushes don’t always come cheap. Want discounted bristles without putting your pearly whites at risk? Amazon’s got some Prime Day deals across Oral-B’s range of smart toothbrushes to make you smile.

Despite being a few years old, Oral-B’s iO Series 7 is still one of the smartest battery-powered brushes you can buy. But at £400, its standard price is more painful than a molar extraction. Luckily, Amazon UK has discounted the Series 7 by 63% for Prime Day, which means you can add it to your bathroom arsenal for a much more accessible £150. And if you use it twice a day, you could also save on future dental bills. On Amazon US, you’ll find the newer Series 8 discounted by 35% from $350 to $161. Or, if there’s two of you, you can bundle up on a pair of the newer Series 9 brushes for £400. That’s 50% off from £800, so you’re essentially getting a brush for free!

With AI on its side, Oral-B’s iO Series tracks your action to ensure your gnashers get a good going over. A pressure sensor and built-in light tell you if you’re pushing too hard on your enamel. Smart modes ensure your porcelain can be polished and cleaned as you need. Plus, the tiny display lets you select the right intensity for your ivories. A magnetic dock brims the battery on your bathroom counter, while a charging travel case lets you fuel up if you take your teeth tour.

If you don’t need quite so much trickery in your toothbrush, some of Oral-B’s less techy options are also on offer. It’s Smart 6 toothbrush ditches the screen, but monitors your pressure and packs Bluetooth for app-based tracking. It’s heavily reduced for Prime Day – down 70% to £65 from the regular £220.

The Pro 3 offering goes even further, ditching the screen and AI, but still packs pressure sensing. For Prime Day, it’s 60% off – down to £40 from £100. It’s a much more affordable electric toothbrush option.