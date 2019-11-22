News

Best Black Friday 2019 smartphone and accessory deals

Here are the best Black Friday smartphone deals
by 

Cracked your screen and been waiting for Black Friday before you can replace your phone?

Don’t just go out and pick up any random slab of OLED and glass with more cameras than the M25. We’ve put together a list of the best bargain blowers that can be found - and there are some real stonkers to be found if you know where to look.

Apple iPhone 11 (100GB data and ZERO upfront cost)

Think the iPhone 11 couldn't get any better - with its stunning camera setup, lightning quick performance and iOS 13? Well, with 100GB data and zero upfront cost, you stand corrected!

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts
  • Global roaming
  • 2 months free insurance

Total cost of ownership: £960

Buy yours from fonehouse for just £40 a month with zero upfront cost.

Looking for a case?

Sony Xperia 1 (save £200)

We're so glad to see this five-star phone on sale! It's 4K HDR OLED display at 21:9 aspect ratio makes it perfect for on-the-go binge watchers, and the camera on the back is a great shooter for everyone. Plus now, you can save a whopping 200 quid for Black Friday.

Was £849 | Now £649

Buy from mobiles.co.uk here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (DOUBLE DATA + zero upfront cost)

Even at its original price of £200 the Honor 9 Lite was considered one of the smartphone steals of 2018, so at £80 less it would be absolutely criminal not to take advantage if you’re in the market for an entry level smartphone. Not that the 9 Lite looks cheap, with its glass back and aluminium sides, 18:9 Full HD screen and dual camera setup. The processor’s a bit underpowered and battery life isn’t the best, but at this price those are compromises worth making.

  • 60GB data (Double Data)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts
  • Access to O2 Priority

Total cost of ownership: £792

Buy yours from mobiles.co.uk for just £33 a month with zero upfront cost.

Looking for a case?

Google Pixel 4 XL (TRIPLE DATA)

Not many manufacturers cater for those who don’t want a whopper of a screen these days, so Sony’s 5in Xperia XZ2 Compact is a bit of an anomaly in the smartphone world. While the build quality doesn’t match its bigger brethren and it’s a touch on the chunky side, there’s plenty of power inside, plus this particular deal also comes with a free pair of Sony’s excellent WF-1000X true wireless earphones, which makes it even more of a bargain.

  • 90GB Data (Triple Data)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts
  • Access to O2 Priority offers

Total cost of ownership:£1061

Buy from Mobiles.co.uk for just £39 a month with £125 upfront cost.

Looking for a case?

Honor 20 Pro (save £100)

Honor's tech-packed 20 Pro is an absolute beast - and at this price it’s even more tempting. It’s also far from a one-trick pony, with a shapely design, gorgeous 6.3in edge-to-edge screen, supercharged AI-assisted internals, an impressive battery life and that belter of a 48MP camera. If the circa £1000 asking prices of 2018’s latest flagships has put you off but you don’t want to compromise on specs, you can do a lot worse than a P20 Pro.

Was £549 | Now £449

Buy from mobiles.co.uk here

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (100GB data and ZERO upfront cost)

As you may have seen in our review, we absolutely love the iPhone 11 Pro. From the super speedy A13 chip and far better battery life compared to the previous gen, to the seriously pro-level camera, there's a lot to adore... Add 100GB data and zero upfront cost into the mix for Black Friday, then you have a pretty unstoppable package.

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts
  • "Go Roam" - Three's Global roaming package
  • Two months free insurance

Total cost of ownership: £1416

Buy yours fron fonehouse for £59 a month with zero upfront cost.

Looking for a case?

Huawei P30 Pro (save £150)

It seems like Huawei has come from out of nowhere over the past few years, quickly becoming one of the stand out brands for gadget nerds everywhere! The P30 Pro brings plenty of power to the table, all crammed into that bonkers pearlescent body that really stands out. The camera array produces some stunning shots and the beasty 4,200 mAh battery keeps things running all day.

Was £799 | Now £649

Buy from mobiles.co.uk here

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (100GB data + zero upfront cost)

Big, brilliant and just dripping with top tech. Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus is still one of the best top-end phones of this year, from that gorgeous OLED display to that photography powerhouse of cameras on the back. And, a 1-up on Apple is the price - you can get pro specs it for less than a grand.

And, it's one of a rare pack of phones that still sports a headphone jack, giving your earphone freedom!

  • 100GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts
  • Global roaming
  • 2 months free insurance

Total cost of ownership: £984

Get yours from fonehouse for just £41 a month with zero upfront cost.

Looking for a case?