Best Black Friday 2019 smartphone and accessory deals

Cracked your screen and been waiting for Black Friday before you can replace your phone?
Don’t just go out and pick up any random slab of OLED and glass with more cameras than the M25. We’ve put together a list of the best bargain blowers that can be found - and there are some real stonkers to be found if you know where to look.
Sony Xperia 1 (save £200)
We're so glad to see this five-star phone on sale! It's 4K HDR OLED display at 21:9 aspect ratio makes it perfect for on-the-go binge watchers, and the camera on the back is a great shooter for everyone. Plus now, you can save a whopping 200 quid for Black Friday.
Was £849 | Now £649
Honor 20 Pro (save £100)
Honor's tech-packed 20 Pro is an absolute beast - and at this price it’s even more tempting. It’s also far from a one-trick pony, with a shapely design, gorgeous 6.3in edge-to-edge screen, supercharged AI-assisted internals, an impressive battery life and that belter of a 48MP camera. If the circa £1000 asking prices of 2018’s latest flagships has put you off but you don’t want to compromise on specs, you can do a lot worse than a P20 Pro.
Was £549 | Now £449
Huawei P30 Pro (save £150)
It seems like Huawei has come from out of nowhere over the past few years, quickly becoming one of the stand out brands for gadget nerds everywhere! The P30 Pro brings plenty of power to the table, all crammed into that bonkers pearlescent body that really stands out. The camera array produces some stunning shots and the beasty 4,200 mAh battery keeps things running all day.
Was £799 | Now £649