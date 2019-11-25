Fancy picking up a new game? Or perhaps you've been hankering after a brand new console.
Lots of gaming goodies will up for grabs this year and we're here to help you get in the zone and bag yourself some great gaming deals.
Save yourself some pennies and game on with these best Black Friday 2019 gaming deals!
Nintendo Switch + Labo Variety Kit: £247 (save £44)
If you've held out this long without picking up Nintendo's portable hybrid console, now's a better time than ever to snap one up.
Put simply, the Switch is brilliant, and with its ever growing game library, there's no better time to get some Nintendo goodness in your life - especially when you can save yourself some coin in the process this Black Friday with a Labo Variety Pack.
Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Sword: £229 (save £10.98)
Want to downsize your Switch? Nintendo recently came out with a Lite version of their console, and along with the size, the price just got smaller too!
Plus, alongside its portability, you can pick up a copy of Pokemon Sword with it in this bundle too. Perfect for playing away those hours of long distance travelling.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and NOW TV: £299 (save £50)
If you haven't bought a PS4 yet, you're missing out on a tonne of amazing exclusive titles - making this an essential purchase for any gamer out there!
Already got a PS4 but a 4K TV? Make the most of that high resolution and gorgeous HDR afforded to you by the extra power of the PS4 Pro. Plus, you've got a free copy of the latest Call of Duty and two free months of NOW TV.
Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV: £299 (save £150)
Meanwhile, in the Microsoft camp, you've got an incredible deal on the top-of-the-line Xbox One X with the brand new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Feeling the force to buy this game? There's no better way to experience it than with the most powerful console available right now.
But this deal doesn't stop at just a good game, as it comes bundled with two months free NOW TV.
Gaming PCs: from £429.95 (save up to £300)
Looking to make the move from consoles to gaming PCs? It can all get a bit expensive!
Luckily for you, some tasty new bundle deals are available on Fierce Gaming PCs - packing enough power to play most games comfortably at a tiny price.
For example, you could a gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 3.7GHz quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and Rageon Vega 8 graphics, along with LED backlit keyboard and mouse, a 21.5-inch gaming monitor, full speaker system AND 3 years free virus protection for just under £430.
PlayStation Plus 12-months: £37.49 (25% off)
When it comes to PlayStation Plus, gamers should wait for when they inevitably drop the price of it to renew the subscription. Black Friday is one of those times, when instead of paying nearly £50, you can save 25% instead.
This gets you access to multi-player gaming, other benefits including discounted gym membership and of course, free games every month.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months: £16.49 (50% off)
If you're bagging yourself a new Xbox for Black Friday, you may as well get the best experience possible with Game Pass Ultimate - with access to Xbox Live Gold (online multi-player and over 100 console and PC games!
And yes that includes brand new titles like Gears 5.
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One/PS4): £34.99 (save £15)
After years of waiting, Borderlands returned with an incredible third iteration - full of great humour and even better gameplay.
That is why buying this during Black Friday for 30% off the price is even more of a steal! Getting it from Amazon means you can get 5 golden keys for free too (to use at a certain part of the game for even more goodies).
Control (PS4/Xbox One): £34.99 (save £15)
From the makers of Alan Wake comes one of the most interesting games of the year - Control! This 3rd person action romp with otherworldly/psychological shades of supernatural gameplay make for a one-of-a-kind experience for 2019.
And now, for Black Friday, you can get this game for an absolute steal of a price!