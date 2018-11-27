Black Friday continued: Everything you need to know and all the best deals still live

The deals harvest is the biggest ever this year! In fact, you could argue Black Friday has outstayed its welcome. First we had Cyber Monday and now, we bring you Cyber Tuesday.
But it can't be a bad thing if you can save £££'s on all the best tech, can it?
The end is nigh! And it's the last chance to swoop up any remaining deals that are still live - there are even some new bargains to be had. It's a never ending party.
So if you've been umming and ahing about that 4K TV since Friday? Or that absolute beast of an electric toothbrush from Oral B - now is the time to fill your basket and do the deed.
If you're still hungry for a bargain, it's not too late to feast on a meal deal. We've plucked only the best, and not just the products with the biggest discounts, but only the ones we actually rate...
Stay tuned...
If there's something in particular you're looking for jump to the relevant section here: Smartphones deals I TV deals I Headphones deals I Smarthome deals I Speakers deals I Gaming deals I PS4 and PS4 games deals I Smartwatch and fitness trackers deals I Camera deals I Argos deals I Amazon deals I Cyber Monday deals I Cyber Tuesday deals
When is it?
This year Black Friday lands on November 23rd, which is of course a Friday, but that doesn’t mean it’ll only be a day of deals. Black Friday has grown to beastly proportions and now marks the start of what is often a month-long deal extravaganza, with some offers lasting well past the original date.
What is it?
Black Friday has become the biggest shopping event of the year, with many discounted prices on offer for some of the hottest items on the market. It originally started in America to follow the Thanksgiving holiday, but thanks to Amazon, it made its way over to the UK and beyond.
Now it’s spread to some of the biggest retailers, with Curry’s/PC World, John Lewis, Argos and GAME offering up some big savings during the onslaught of deals.
How do I get best the deals?
Knowing your market will go a long way to helping you secure the best deal. If you’re after something in particular, doing some research to see which retailers stock the item in question will help you land the best deal.
While Amazon will have a wide variety of deals, many retailers will now offer up discounts, so don’t just stick to the same places every time or you could miss out on bigger savings. Using price comparison sites are a very helpful way of making sure you’re getting the best deal you can bag yourself.
PriceSpy, can do a lot of the groundwork for you. By simply typing in what you’re after, it will pull up a list of all the retailers and their price tags for you and make sure you’re getting the best deal.
It can also be worth downloading some apps to help get even more savings during the big shopping event. Coupon apps like Honey are a great way of landing yourself some huge savings for online retailers.
Doing some prep work by creating a wishlist on Amazon or elsewhere of the items you want the most will help you keep your priorities in check and enable you to stay focused on finding the best deals for those goodies.
Subscribing to retailers' newsletters and following their social channels is also a good way of keeping track of upcoming deals, and it’s very useful if you’re after something those retailers' stock.
Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday falls on the Monday which immediately follows Black Friday, so this year it’ll be on the 26th November. It’s essentially just an extension on the Black Friday event with more deals and offers. Think of it as a way of keeping the discount party going for as long as possible.
Where can I find tech deals?
Plenty of stores have tech deals to discover during the Black Friday Bonanza. It's worth making note of where you can find some great offers before shopping frenzy begins.
Amazon
It goes without saying that Amazon will have big savings on their own brand products, but they'll also have plenty of other tech deals to serve up.
John Lewis
The store has a wide catalogue of products. From headphones to tablets, and TV's and electrical appliances, there's plenty of tech joy to be had. John Lewis is worth taking stock of because they offer added care for home appliances, TVs and electricals.
e-Bay
Never one to stay out of price reductions, e-Bay are set of offer savings on smartphones, small appliances, laptops, vaccums and much more.
Argos
Many offerings will be on the cards at Argos, and it could be worth signing up to their newsletter to ensure you don't miss out on any of their deals.
Carphone Warehouse
If you're after a smartphone, Carphone Warehouse is a great place to land yourself a great deal both online and in store.
Currys/PC World
Lots of tech deals can be had at Currys/PC world. Their site even has a Black Friday deals and survival guide to get you prepared for all the savings that lie ahead.
GAME
With a lot of software deals and some hardware bundles for PS4, Xbox One and the Switch, gamers everywhere should venture over to GAME's website. The bricks and mortar store also has offers you won't find online, so if you fancy joining the shopping bustle, it could be worth popping to a store.
Samsung
With some of the hottest TVs and smartphones on the market right now, Samsung is currently counting down to Black Friday on their site, so you can bet some great offers are ahead.
Anything else I need to know?
If you’re feeling brave enough to venture out and join the shopping crowds, it’s worth noting that some bricks and mortar stores will offer deals you can’t find online. In recent years, GAME has served up different deals in store compared to online.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re witnessing a colossal price drop, but RRP prices can be manipulated by retailers, so focus on the price and pop onto a price comparison site to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Amazon always has big reductions and if you’ve been holding out getting your hands on some Alexa powered tech like the Amazon Echo, Amazon’s smart home range will likely be getting the discounted price treatment. Esepcially after the barrage of new products it's just launched including a new Echo show, dot, and bizarrely a blinking microwave!
Black Friday is always a winner if you’re after a new TV too. If you’ve yet to upgrade to 4K, it’s worth holding out until the sales hit.
Shop smart and good luck!