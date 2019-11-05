Black Friday 2019: Everything you need to know

Knowing your market will go a long way to helping you secure the best deal. If you’re after something in particular, doing some research to see which retailers stock the item in question will help you land the best deal.

While Amazon will have a wide variety of deals, many retailers will now offer up discounts, so don’t just stick to the same places every time or you could miss out on bigger savings. Using price comparison sites is a very helpful way of making sure you’re getting the best deal you can bag yourself.

PriceSpy can do a lot of the groundwork for you. By simply typing in what you’re after, it will pull up a list of all the retailers and their price tags for you and make sure you’re getting the best deal.

It can also be worth downloading some apps to help get even more savings during the big shopping event. Coupon apps like Honey are a great way of landing yourself some huge savings for online retailers.

Doing some prep work by creating a wishlist on Amazon or elsewhere of the items you want the most will help you keep your priorities in check and enable you to stay focused on finding the best deals for those goodies.

Subscribing to retailers' newsletters and following their social channels is also a good way of keeping track of upcoming deals, and it’s very useful if you’re after something those retailers stock.