The best SIM Only deals - 2.5GB for £5/m, 5GB for £10/m, and 20GB for £20/m

Getting a new handset SIM free, perhaps the Google Pixel 2 or iPhone X? Here are the best SIM deals around: 2.5GB for £5/m on iD Mobile, 5GB for £10/m on Plusnet, 20GB for £20/m on BT
by 

Got a new phone for Christmas or in the Boxing Day sales? Or just looking to grab one of the phones in our top 10 SIM free? Perhaps the Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL?  What about the Apple iPhone 8, or are you sitting tight for the Apple iPhone X

Why not ease the pressure on your wallet by dumping the eye watering monthly contract, and opt for a less expensive SIM only deal?

All the ones below would all be ideal pickings to pair with the new iPhones, with great data, great value or just for 30 days.

Or, on the other hand, maybe you're happy enough with your current mobile phone and are now searching for a SIM only contract?

​Here are all the bargain SIMO around today, and check out our other great deal pages while you are at it.

Best 30 day SIM: 5GB for £10/m on Plusnet

If you really lack commitment, or just want to try out a network for a period of time before you commit, these 30 day SIM deals are ideal for you. 

iD Mobile

  • 500MB data
  • 500 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts

Get it here for £3.99 a month in a multi SIM

iD Mobile

  • 2.5GB data (data rollover and capping)
  • 1000 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts 

Get it here for £7 a month in a multi SIM

Plusnet 

  • 5GB data 
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Get it here for £10 a month in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Best for data: 20GB for £20/m on BT

Keen on trawling the internet for adorable cat videos? Maybe fancy catching up on a bit of telly on the journey into work? To stop you from racking up a phone bill worthy of telling friends about, here are the best data deals.

BT 

  • £100 Amazon gift card/iTunes voucher
  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Existing BT customers - Get it here for £20 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Non-existing BT customers - Get it here for £25 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Three

  • 30GB data (free data for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud)
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

- ​Get it here for £18 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Vodafone 

  • 40GB data (free Now TV, Spotify, or Sky Sports Mobile TV)
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Get it here here for £41 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Google Pixel 2

Best for Value: 2.5GB for £5/m on iD Mobile

Saving up for a holiday? Maybe a new car? Make sure you're not wasting money on your phone bill - here are the best SIM-only deals in terms of value for money. 

Sky Mobile

  • 1GB data
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Existing Sky customers Get it here for £5 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

iD Mobile

  • 2.5GB data (data rollover and capping)
  • 250 Minutes
  • 5000 Texts 

Get it here for £5 a month (30-day) in a multi SIM

BT 

  • £60 Amazon gift card/iTunes voucher
  • 3GB data
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts

Existing BT customers - Get it here for £10 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Non-existing BT customers - Get it here for £15 a month (12-months) in a multi SIM

Pair these deals with: Apple iPhone 8

