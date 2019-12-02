Best Cyber Monday 2019 speaker deals

Cyber Monday is here, and what better way to celebrate it than risking the wrath of the neighbours by blasting the brand new speaker you just saved money on.
From budget-priced Bluetooth speakers to booming soundbars, we've got you covered with the best deals right now.
Sonos One Gen 2 (save £50)
The Sonos One has been around for a while now, but it's still our all-round smart speaker champ. The 2nd Gen variant retains its predecessor's built-in Alexa functionality and adds a better processor and more memory.
Was £199 | Now £149
Sonos Beam (save £70)
Last year's Stuff Gadget of the Year is still one of our favourite soundbars, and its compact size means it'll comfortably live in any room. You can get the Alexa-enthused soundbar for £329 today, which is seriously good value.
Was £399 | Now £329 (-18%)
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 and Power Up Charging Dock (save £35)
Bluetooth speakers don't come better than those made by Ultimate Ears, and John Lewis is currently offering the excellent Boom 3 plus an add-on charging station for £100. Just select the bundle option at checkout.
Was £135 | Now £100
Samsung harman/kardon HW-Q70R 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos (save £250)
There's a big saving to made on this Alexa-enabled 3D soundbar that also features a wireless subwoofer.
Was £799 | Now £549
Amazon Echo 3rd Gen (save £30)
The standard Amazon Echo has been beefed up with the sonic muscle previously reserved for the Echo Plus, making it an even better sub-£100 smart speaker. It's currently listed as out of stock on Amazon until December 10, but that'd mean delivery in plenty of time before the big day.
Was £90 | Now £60 (-33%)
Sonos Move (save £41)
Sonos finally launched a battery-powered portable speaker this year, and it turns out it was worth the wait. The Move is a big guy with big sound to match, but today the price tag is mercifully a bit smaller.
Was £399 | Now £358
Naim Audio Mu-so Wireless Bluetooth Music System (save £200)
It might have been replaced by the bigger and better Mu-so 2, but the Mu-so 2 is still a fantastic wireless speaker in its own right, and this is a great price.
Was £895 | Now £695