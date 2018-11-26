Best Cyber Monday 2018 speakers deals

Whether it's in the kitchen, bedroom or even the bathroom, you can't go wrong with a good speaker in your house.

And some of the best deals on this Cyber Monday are on music players, be it bargain Bluetooth ones for under £50, or superior soundbars for under the telly.

But beware, there's also a lot of junk out there, or Cyber Monday sale items that aren't actual bargains.

Follow us through this guide to the best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals and you'll be bopping away to your favourite tunes in no time without your wallet being considerably lighter.