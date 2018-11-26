Best Cyber Monday 2018 headphones deals

The Cyber Monday deals are coming! Lock away your wallet and scramble your credit cards, because it's the time of year when money just seems to spend itself. Weird, right?
Still, if you'd already been planning on grabbing some new tech, like maybe a fancy new pair of headphones, then we suppose it does make sense to do a little bit of shopping. One pair of cut-price cans cant hurt, right? And we have to admit, there are some rather delicious discounts out there right now. Check these ones out for size.
SoundMAGIC E10C Earphones: £29.99 (-33%)
If you're after a pair of wired earphones that'll blow the ones that came boxed with your phone out of the water, you can't go wrong with the SoundMAGIC E10Cs. Yes, they're not the latest model from SoundMAGIC, but they still sat atop our headphone Top 10 for months because they sound so good at such an amazing price. Now that they're on sale, they're one of the best bang-for-your-buck bargains this Black Friday.
Oh, and they also have a microphone, so you can make calls on them too!
Was: £44.99 | Now: £29.99 (-33%)
Bose QuietComfort 25 (Save £160)
They might be a couple of years old, but the Bose Quiet Comfort 25's are still some of the best acoustic noise cancelling headphones on the market. Why? Because they show a bit of backbone, delivering a sound that's confidently precise, agile and detailed. They have the analytical edge to unpick each section of a song without compromising its whole, and the organisation and space to avoid ever being tongue-tied. Long story short: we're impressed.
Was £233 | Now £129.94 (-55%)
Jaybird Freedom Wireless (Save £60)
Freedom, I won't let you down! Freedom, I will not give you up! George Michael wasn't wrong when he sang about the Jaybird Freedom wireless earbuds, they really are too good to be true. A masterclass in design, these flexible in-ears will have you singing from the rooftops if you prioritise comfort above all else. And hey, they don't sound too shabby either.
Was £119.99 | Now £59.95 (-50%)
Sony WH-1000XM2 (Save £130)
If you're a regular traveller after true noise cancelling, and don't mind splashing out a bit more cash, the Sony WH-1000XM2's are the cans for you. They're one of the best at silencing the hubbub out of all the top-tier headphones we've tested, and they're made even better thanks to an outstanding battery, reliable wireless capability, and sound quality that delivers in spades. Job well and truly done.
Was £329.99 | Now £199.99 (-40%)
Bose SoundSport (Save £45)
There's a reason this is the second pair of Bose headphones we've highlighted, and it's largely because the company oozes quality. Built firmly with fitness in mind, the Soundsports feature a clothing clip to stop the cable from getting tangled while you work out, along with moisture and weather resistant acoustic ports that should prevent any sweat from spoiling the party. As for the sound, BoseTriPort technology delivers crisp highs and natural sounding lows, helping to imbue your favourite workout playlist with some extra oomph.
Was £89.95 | Now £44.95 (-50%)
Betron B25 (Save £12)
Fancy a pair of cheap and cheerful buds that really aren't going to break the bank? Well, look no further than the Betron B25's. At £19.99 they were already super affordable, but now you can get them for just over a fiver. They aren't going to rock your world in terms of audio, but they deliver surprisingly good sound for the price, with powerful bass capabilities helping these little fellas punch well above their weight.
Was £19.99 | £7.99 (-60%)
Nuraphone (Save £70)
Finally a pair of cans that actually listen to your ears! You can set up profiles based on your own hearing for a totally hi-fi experience.
They have weird pokey things that go in your ears but you get used to that. At Stuff we gave them a whopping 5 stars when we reviewed them earlier this year for their full-bodied sound, effective noise-cancelling and adjustable bass-whump, making them a pair of top performing music makers.
Was £349.99 | Now £279.20 (-20%)
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 (Save £115)
Got a taste for the finer things in life? Then the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 luxury headphones might be exactly what you've been waiting for. A sumptuously stylish pair of high-end cans, the Beoplay H4's combine polished aluminium and luxurious lambskin to deliver a look that feels distinctly premium. They don't put style above substance, mind, and you'll still get a heap of audio tech for your wonga, including wireless smarts and a 19-hour battery life. Wowza.
Was £249.00 | Now £134.99