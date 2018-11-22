Best Black Friday 2018 TV deals

Ah, Black Friday. The day every borderline insane bargain hunter heads to their local electronics store and has an actual fist fight over a television that's been heavily discounted for a reason.
You don’t want to be like them, do you? Of course you don’t. Instead, browse our list of tellies and shop from the safety of your home. Not only are these TVs actually good, but the only person who’ll punch you in the face is yourself when you see the size of your credit card bill.
Happy shopping!
Toshiba 65X9863DB (Save £600)
Got a really massive space in your living room that needs something to fill it? Why not use a Toshiba 65X9863DB? This absolute whopper has a 65in 4K OLED screen, Dolby Vision HDR, Onkyo speakers and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, so if you’ve got an Echo device you can control the telly with it. Nifty.
Was £2299 | Now £1699 (-26%)
LG OLED55C8PLA (Save £400)
When this LG OLED initially went on sale its RRP was £2999. While that price might’ve dropped significantly since then, this is still a lot of telly for a lot less cash than it used to be. 4K HDR pictures look stonking on its 55in screen, plus it comes with LG’s excellent webOS interface, which is a million miles from the cranky old TV menus you’re used to. Pick one up and be thankful you’re not one of the people who paid full price for it.
Was £1999 | Now £1599 (-20%)
Philips 50PUS6703 (Save £80)
A 50in TV for under £400? Ambassador, with these deals you’re really spoiling us. But this isn’t just any old 50in TV. Philips’ 50in PUS6703 is one of the best you can buy right now, which means any kind of discount on its is worth having. Its 4K picture is absolutely stunning but the real icing on the cake is the three-sided Ambilight, which is the kind of thing that once you’ve turned it on, it’s never going off again.
Was £479 | Now £399 (-17%)
Samsung The Frame UE43LS03 (Save £200)
Want a TV that blends into the background whenever you’re not watching Homes Under the Hammer? The Frame’s Art Mode uses the 43in 4K HDR screen to display works of art when the TV’s turned off, so anyone visiting is likely to mistake it for a picture frame when it’s hung on the wall. You can even change the bezel to match the rest of your decor.
Was £1199 | Now £999 (-17%)
Sony KD55XF9005BU (Save £150)
You can’t go wrong with a Sony Bravia and this 55-incher is no different. The 4K LED display comes with HDR 10 and Sony’s X-Motion Clarity tech, while there’s also Freeview and YouView onboard. It runs Android TV so there’s built-in support for Chromecast, plus Google Assistant adds voice control.
Was £1299 | Now £1149 (-12%)
LG 43UK6500PLA (Save £55)
Looking for something a little bit smaller? LG’s 43in UK6500PLA might be more modest than a lot of the other tellies available on Black Friday but it doesn’t scrimp on the features. It’s got a 4K HDR IPS display, which means the viewing angles are better, plus it comes with LG’s ThinQ AI tech that uses Google’s Assistant to give your TV voice control.
Was £419 | Now £364 (-13%)