Best Black Friday 2018 speakers deals

SONOS BEAM (SAVE £50)
Sonos Beam is one of the best products of the year. Buy one and you immediately get a big boost to the audio performance of your TV viewing, as well as an Alexa voice assistant, and access to the Sonos ecosystem and Airplay 2. It's also, uniquely for Sonos, something of a high-value buy at its regular retail price of £399, so knock an extra £50 off that price and it becomes a true bargain. If you're still using your TV speakers, do yourself a favour and invest in one of these.
Was: £399 | Now: £349 (-13%)
SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS550 Soundbar (Save £350)
If you're after a real soundbar bargain this Black Friday, though, then it has to be this Samsung. It's a 2.1 system so it has a built-in subwoofer, supports high resolution audio, and is compatible with both Bluetooth and Samsung's own Wireless Audio 360. You can also use your phone to stream music from Spotify or Deezer straight to the soundbar.
Was: £599 | Now: £249 (-58%)
SONOS ONE (SAVE £25)
Sonos One has at this point become the the default answer to the question "What smart speaker should I buy?". It sounds great, works with Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay 2, and while it sounds great on its own, you can add another speaker at a later date for a stereo pair. It's rare to get a discount at all on Sonos products, so while this discount isn't massive, it's worth having while it lasts.
Was: £199 | Now: £174 (-44%)
Naim Mu-so Qb (Save £200)
While we do love Sonos speakers, we equally love Naim's wireless audio products as well. They have all the same smarts as Sonos's gear including wireless music streaming and Airplay 2, and some they don't, such as Bluetooth. But they look so damn stylish, and sound so good, that they're worth every penny, even more so when they're £200 off.
Was: £649.99 | Now: £449.99 (-30%)
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen.) (Save £35)
The Amazon Echo may be best known as a smart speaker, but it's actually a good device for listening to music and radio on. The redesigned second-generation model looks nice with its fabric finish, but it sounds good too, meaning you'll actually want to use it for listening to music on. Bonus: Amazon does an Echo-only subscription to its unlimited Music service for £3.99/month.
Was: £89.99 | Now: £54.99 (-39%)
