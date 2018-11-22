Best Black Friday 2018 speakers deals

Whether it's in the kitchen, bedroom or even the bathroom, you can't go wrong with a good speaker in your house.

And some of the best deals on this Black Friday are on music players, be it bargain Bluetooth ones for under £50, or superior soundbars for under the telly.

But beware, there's also a lot of junk out there, or Black Friday sale items that aren't actual bargains.

Follow us through this guide to the best Black Friday Speaker Deals and you'll be bopping away to your favourite tunes in no time without your wallet being considerably lighter.