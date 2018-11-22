Best Black Friday 2018 smartphone and accessory deals

Cracked your screen and been waiting for Black Friday before you can replace your phone?
Don’t just go out and pick up whatever slab of LCD and glass takes your fancy. We’ve put together a list of the best bargain blowers that can be found - and there are some real stonkers to be found if you know where to look.
Huawei P20 Pro (save £170)
Huawei’s tech-packed Mate 20 Pro might’ve usurped the P20 Pro at the summit of our Top 10 but the original triple-camera smartphone is still an absolute beast - and at this price it’s even more tempting. It’s also far from a one-trick pony, with a shapely design, gorgeous 6.1in screen, supercharged AI-assisted internals and impressive battery life. If the circa £1000 asking prices of 2018’s latest flagships has put you off but you don’t want to compromise on specs, you can do a lot worse than a P20 Pro.
Was £799 | Now £629 (-21%)
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (save £170)
Not many manufacturers cater for those who don’t want a whopper of a screen these days, so Sony’s 5in Xperia XZ2 Compact is a bit of an anomaly in the smartphone world. While the build quality doesn’t match its bigger brethren and it’s a touch on the chunky side, there’s plenty of power inside, plus this particular deal also comes with a free pair of Sony’s excellent WF-1000X true wireless earphones, which makes it even more of a bargain.
Was £469 | Now £299 (-36%)
Samsung Galaxy S9 (save £140)
A lot of phones have been launched since the Galaxy S9 appeared on the scene at the start of the year but that doesn’t mean it’s out of date. It’s still one of the best-looking phones out there with a lovely curved OLED screen, an improved dual-aperture camera, and more power. If you’re looking for a solid all-rounder at a reasonable price, the S9 is still up there with the best you can buy - it just lacks a little of the wow factor.
Was £739 | Now £599 (-19%)
OnePlus 6 (save £70)
OnePlus phones are a bargain at the best of times but take another £70 off the OnePlus 6 and you’re laughing. It lacks the in-screen fingerprint reader of the 6T but there’s still that 6.28in 19:9 AMOLED display, plenty of power and a dual-camera setup on the back. That’s enough to please most people, while the glass build makes it feel way more expensive than it actually is, especially with the extra 15% off.
Was £469 | Now £399 (-15%)
Huawei P20 (save £200)
While it might live in the shadow of both the P20 Pro and new Mate 20 Pro, £200 off the regular 5.8in Huawei P20 is still a deal worth considering. There are only two cameras round the back but they’re still supplied by Leica and come with a handy 2x optical zoom, plus the Kirin 970 processor and 4GB of RAM provide plenty of power. It’s still pretty eye-catching, though, and while it’s not waterproof and doesn’t have a headphone port, you’re still getting plenty of phone for £400.
Was £599 | Now £399 (-33%)
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (save £150)
Got a habit for taking selfies but can’t afford one of Google’s new Pixel 3 phones? Sony’s Xperia XA2 Ultra puts the dual-camera setup on the front rather than the back and pairs it with a massive 6in Full HD screen. While the overall performance won’t blow you away, that’s not something you’ll find easily for this much money. It’s available from wallet-friendly network Giffgaff but this is for an unlocked phone, so you can stick whatever SIM card you like in it.
Was £349 | Now £199 (-43%)
Apple iPhone X (save £100)
It’s not often you can get iPhones at a discount and while the £100 off this iPhone X still puts it among the most expensive smartphones out there, it’s not to be sniffed at. It might not be the most current model but at a glance they’re impossible to tell apart and you still get Face ID, a 5.8in OLED display and an excellent pair of cameras. Apple no longer sells the X itself, so if you want to fool people into thinking you’ve got the latest and greatest, this might just be your best bet.
Was £899 | Now £799 (-11%)