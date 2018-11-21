Best Black Friday 2018 smarthome deals

If you want to upgrade your home, there's no better time to do it than Black Friday.
Whether it's a thermostat, doorbell, robot vacuum cleaner or anything else that you can control from your phone, there are some delicious discounts to be had. There are thousands of so-called "deals" out there this Black Friday though, so we've done the hard work and found the ones that you really, actually need to care about, on stuff that we'd actually want in our own homes. Now get that credit card ready!
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation (SAVE £100)
You can't really go wrong with any of the major smart thermostats out there from Nest, tado, Netatmo or Hive. But what makes this Hive such a stonking buy is the fact that it comes with installation, so you don't have to do the pesky wiring yourself (although if you want to, you can get it even cheaper as a self-install kit from Hive directly).
Was: £249.00 | Now: £148.99 (-44%)
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (SAVE £25)
OK, so there are probably more Echo Dots than there are people in the world at this stage, but the latest version of Amazon's massively popular smart speaker is a big improvement over previous generations. It sounds a lot better on its own, meaning you might actually want to use it for listening to things (well, audiobooks or radio anyway). And it has the cool fabric style we've seen on other Echo products. It also works with everything when it comes to smart devices, and is getting smarter all the time.
Was: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 (-50%)
Google Home Hub (SAVE £40)
We absolutely love the Google Home Hub here on Stuff, so much so that we'd recommend it over any other smart display on the market. It's small, yes, but it does everything so well, including playing YouTube clips, giving you a morning news briefing and controlling all your smart home devices.
But it's the photo features, whereby it'll pull down images of your loved ones, that make this the best digital photo frame ever invented.
Was: £139.00 | Now: £99.00 (-28%)
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD (SAVE £15)
While your 4K TV probably already has some smart features built into it already, there's no doubt that adding the almost impossibly-cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will make it REALLY smart. First of all, it works with all the major streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon's own Prime Video. But it's the addition of Alexa that makes this really clever, as you can ask for films starring a certain actor and then dim the lights, all by using your voice.
Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 (-30%)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 plus Amazon Echo Dot (SAVE £100)
OK, so you've got smart lights, a connected thermostat and a voice assistant. Chances are you've not got around to getting the smart doorbell yet, but you should. As well as allowing you to see who's at the door (and ignore accordingly), it's also good home security, and in future you'll be able to use it to allow unattended deliveries (if you so desire). We also like the Ring 2 because it doesn't require any wiring to install -- simply drill the fittings into the wall, insert a battery, connect to WiFi and you're good to go. Plus, you get an Amazon Echo Dot, too!
Was: £228.99 | Now: £129.00 (-43%)
Stuff Subscription (SAVE £34.88)
OK, not a smart home deal per se, but we do cover smart home products every month in Stuff. Subscribe now, and you'll save well over 50 per cent on buying each issue on the news stand, and your first issue will be the Stuff Gadget Awards, delivered to you just after Christmas.
Was: £64.87 | Now: £29.99 (-53%)