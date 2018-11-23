Best Black Friday 2018 Amazon Deals

Just because there's now a Prime Day, doesn’t mean Amazon isn’t getting in on the Black Friday bargain-a-thon.
The best deals are to be found on Amazon’s own kit, but there are plenty more if you know where to look, so here’s our pick of the best deals from everybody’s favourite shopping site.
Amazon Echo Dot (save £25)
Amazon’s dinky Echo Dot has long been the most affordable way to invite Alexa into your home - and that’s before it’s had 50% knocked off the price. The speaker inside is too weedy to use it for listening to music but if you just want something to set kitchen timers and control smart home kit, now’s the time to buy.
Was £49.99 | Now £24.99 (-50%)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (save £131)
Eyeing a new iPad Pro but put off by the lack of a proper operating system? Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 comes with full-on Windows 10, has a 12.3in touchscreen and an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD inside. This deal also includes the Signature Type keyboard cover but if you want the Surface Pen you’ll have to buy one separately. Something to spend your £131 saving on, perhaps?
Was £1029 | Now £898 (-13%)
Flymo 1200R (save £488.40)
Winter might not be the obvious time to think about mowing the lawn but that’s exactly why it’s a good time to think about getting a new mower - and what could be better than one that does the job for you? Flymo’s 1200R robotic lawn mower can handle patches up to 400m² and comes with its own charging station, so you can just sit back and let it get on with the job.
Was £998.40 | Now £510 (-49%)
Amazon Fire 7 (save £20)
Amazon’s Fire tablets tend to be cheap and cheerful, with slightly underwhelming screens and less-than-premium build, but as budget tablets go it’s the best of the bunch. If you want an iPad you’ll have to shell out for an iPad, won’t you? What you get from a Fire is a sturdy web browser with decent entertainment options and Alexa built in, which is pretty damn good for £30.
Was £49.99 | Now £29.99 (-40%)
Sonos One (save £35)
If there’s one thing we’d improve on the Amazon Echo it’s the sound quality, so adding Alexa to a Sonos is like music to our ears. The One is small enough to squeeze into pretty much any hole you have, it does everything a regular Echo can, plus its audio performance is streets ahead of any of Amazon’s own-brand smart speakers.
Was £199 | Now £164 (-18%)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 console (save £70.01)
It might not be Microsoft’s top-end One X but there are still plenty of reasons to pick up an Xbox One S - particularly when it comes bundled with the excellent Forza Horizon 4. The One S comes with a 1TB hard drive, a 4K Blu-ray drive and supports 4K HDR gaming, which makes it the perfect addition to that new bargain Ultra HD TV you’ve just picked up, right?
Was £240 | Now £169.99 (-29%)
Kindle Paperwhite (save £30)
Amazon’s Paperwhite e-book reader hits the Kindle sweetspot by including some more high-end features but without the price tag to match - and with 25% off that’s never been truer. With a waterproof chassis, a gently backlit 6in touchscreen with 300ppi resolution, and support for audiobooks via Bluetooth headphones or a speaker, at this price it’s well worth the extra over a standard Kindle.
Was £119.99 | Now £89.99 (-25%)
Fitbit Versa (save £60.99)
If your attitude to health-tracking is as casual as your attitude towards exercise, Fitbit’s Versa might just be the motivation you need to get off the sofa. It doesn’t take its activities too seriously, so you should look elsewhere if you want a bonafide gym buddy, but the battery life is good and it’ll do all the phone notifications any other smartwatch would. Be quick, though, because this one only runs until midnight on Friday.
Was £199.99 | Now £139 (-30%)
FIFA 19 (save £16)
EA’s annual digital kickabout sells so well throughout the year that it’s not usually significantly discounted until the next version is just around the corner, so this is a great opportunity to pick up a copy of the latest game at a knockdown price. FIFA 19 doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but don’t forget this is football and there are no wheels involved. This price applies to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, with the Switch edition available for an even more bargainous £29.
Was £50 | Now £34 (-32%)
Amazon Echo (save £35)
Amazon’s first Echo looked a bit like Darth Vader crossed with a Pringles tube, but the second-gen Echo has a much more ‘Ikea’ look to it. Stick this on your kitchen windowsill and it’s far less likely to be noticed. That’s what makes the Echo so great, it fades into the background, plays you music, reminds you to do stuff and all without having to lift a finger.
Was £89.99 | Now £54.99 (-39%)